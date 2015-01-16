A group of researchers has identified a new potential treatment method that could prevent several kinds of aggressive tumor from growing.

Share on Pinterest Telomeres are located at the end of chromosomes and protect the genetic information found within.

The study, published in Science, details how disrupting a pathway used by cancerous cells to proliferate could be the key to inhibiting the growth and survival of tumors.

“Identification of genetic markers that predict cancer cell vulnerabilities and new drugs to exploit such vulnerabilities is a focal point of cancer research today,” says senior author Lee Zou, associate scientific director of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer Center.

Cancer cells survive by avoiding the natural processes of aging and death that normal cells undergo.

In normal cells, repetitive DNA sequences called telomeres regulate these processes. Telomeres are found at the end of chromosomes, protecting them and ensuring that cells do not lose genetic information when dividing.

Over time, telomeres erode and shorten. Once telomeres have been eroded down to a critically short length, a signal is sent which tells the cell to stop dividing, protecting the genetic information while simultaneously cutting short the cell’s lifespan.

Cancer cells attempt to promote cellular mortality by lengthening telomeres. There are two major pathways of telomere elongation and in most cases, an enzyme called telomerase extends telomeres.

The other pathway is referred to as the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) pathway. In this pathway, telomeres are lengthened via recombination with DNA sequences from other chromosomes.

This new study represents the first time that a therapy has been identified specifically for treating the ALT pathway.

“Cancer cells must rely on either the telomerase enzyme or the ALT pathway to bypass the normal processes of cell aging and death,” explains Zou. “Our findings may provide a new direction for the treatment of ALT-positive cancers – which include osteosarcoma, glioblastoma and certain pancreatic tumors.”