A new study published in The Journal of Biological Chemistry claims to have identified a potential driver of type 2 diabetes: vitamin A deficiency. The researchers, from the Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, NY, say their findings may lead to new treatments for the condition.

Lack of vitamin A – found in many fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products – may be involved in development of type 2 diabetes, according to researchers.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes in the US, accounting for 90-95% of all diagnosed cases.

The condition is characterized by insulin resistance, in which insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas are unable to function effectively.

According to senior author Dr. Lorraine Gudas – chairman of the Department of Pharmacology at Weill Cornell – and colleagues, vitamin A boosts beta cell activity, meaning lack of the vitamin may play a role in the development of type 2 diabetes.

There are two types of vitamin A. Preformed vitamin A, referred to as retinol, is present in meat, poultry, fish and dairy products, while pro-vitamin A, or beta-carotene, is found in many fruits and vegetables. Vitamin A aids cell growth and contributes to a healthy immune system and vision.

Past studies have shown that, during fetal development, vitamin A is key for beta cell production. But Dr. Gudas and colleagues say it was unclear as to whether vitamin A played such a role in adulthood.