Scientists hope that the first ever view of an anxiety-linked protein’s crystal structure may lead to a new, improved class of drugs to treat the disorder.

Image credit: Deon Foster

Researchers from Michigan State University (MSU) have published in the journal Science details of the atomic structure of the TSPO protein. As TSPO is associated with several anxiety disorders, the scientists hope that new drug targets may be identified as a result of mapping the protein.

TSPO was discovered in 1977, during studies investigating the potential for Valium to control anxiety symptoms. However, the protein was largely dismissed as “a peripheral binding site” and was not investigated further as a potential drug target.

However, TSPO has some interesting properties that have proved beneficial to medicine. For instance, high levels of the protein are found in damaged tissue – a discovery that has been put to practical use in positive emission tomography (PET). Here, TSPO assists in imaging areas of inflammation in the brain as its presence in high concentrations indicates damaged tissue.

Now, for the first time, the MSU researchers have created a molecular-level image of TSPO’s crystal structure using X-rays.

As a result, scientists now have a greater understanding of the interactions the protein has with cholesterol – a relationship known to influence the creation of steroid hormones. The MSU team has found that TSPO plays a key role in transporting cholesterol into the “powerhouse” of cells – mitochondria – where the cholesterol is converted into essential steroid hormones.