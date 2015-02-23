A dreaded scourge of hospitals and nursing homes, Clostridium difficile sickens over 500,000 and kills over 14,000 Americans every year, while racking up some $4.8 billion in annual health care costs. Share on Pinterest C. diff rapidly took over the guts of antibiotic-treated mice.

Image credit: University of Michigan Medical School When C. diff enters the digestive tract of a patient freshly treated with antibiotics, it very rapidly establishes itself and wreaks havoc in the gut. Infection with C. diff can result in mild to severe symptoms, such as diarrhea, fever and stomach pains. It can also lead to life-threatening conditions such as the bowel being unable to expel gas and stool due to inflammation and swelling. While we know most cases of this major public health threat arise following antibiotic treatment, we know little about the stages and biological processes that allow C. diff to rapidly colonize the disturbed ecosystem of the gut. Now, a new study from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor – published in the journal Infection and Immunity – describes how it took only 24 hours for the pathogen to germinate and establish itself along the whole of the digestive tract of mice newly treated with antibiotics. The researchers hope their findings will spur better ways of preventing and treating C. diff infections.

C. diff was producing toxin at other end of gut in 24 hours For their study, the team introduced C. diff spores into the mouths of mice freshly treated with antibiotics – the same route through which the pathogen likely enters human patients in a care setting. They then took samples from different parts of the gut of infected mice every few hours and inspected them in special oxygen-free chambers to measure the amount and types of C. diff in each one. The analysis showed it took only about 24 hours for the spores to develop into toxin-producing, diarrhea-inducing cells in the large intestine – at the other end of the digestive tract. The researchers also found that the bile acids in the mice’s gut activated the dormant C. diff spores, causing them to germinate and grow into cells that colonized the small intestine within 24 hours of entering the digestive tract via the mouth. The samples also showed that C. diff was forming spores again – thus completing its life cycle – in the large intestine, from where it could be expelled in feces and infect a new host. The team used a specially developed strain of mice for the study and a common antibiotic in the cephalosporin class. The strain of C. diff they gave the mice originated from a human patient years ago, but it can also be bought in lab- culture form. First author Dr. Mark Koenigsknecht says: “We introduced 100 spores through the mouth, and within 6 hours we could find 1,000 cells in the intestinal tract. We chose this strain of C. difficile because of its rapid ability to cause disease in animals, but we didn’t think it would happen that quickly.”