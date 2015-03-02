Being told that you are at risk of hearing loss might not make for easy listening but according to the World Health Organization, around 1.1 billion teenagers and young adults face this risk due to exposure to unsafe levels of sound.

Exposure to high levels of recreational noise from personal audio devices and loud entertainment venues are to blame for this risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) state, in a report released in the run up to International Ear Care Day on March 3rd.

“As they go about their daily lives doing what they enjoy, more and more young people are placing themselves at risk of hearing loss,” states Dr. Etienne Krug, WHO director for the Department for Management of Noncommunicable Diseases, Disability, Violence and Injury Prevention.

“They should be aware that once you lose your hearing, it won’t come back. Taking simple preventive actions will allow people to continue to enjoy themselves without putting their hearing at risk.”

Across the world, around 360 million people – over 5% of the world’s population – have moderate to profound hearing loss. A wide range of factors can lead to hearing loss, including genetic conditions, specific infectious diseases, drug use, aging and environmental noise. WHO estimate that around half of all instances of hearing loss are avoidable.

Individuals are said to have hearing loss if they are unable to hear as well as someone with normal hearing – hearing thresholds of 25 dB or better in both ears. Disabling hearing loss is defined as having hearing loss greater than 40 dB in the better hearing ear for adults and 30 dB for children.

WHO analyzed a number of studies from middle- and high-income countries that indicated around half of people aged 12-35 years are exposed to unsafe levels of sound from personal audio devices, including smartphones. Around 40% of this age group are also exposed to potentially damaging levels of sound in venues such as night clubs, bars and at sporting events.

Unsafe levels of sound are described as exposure to sound that is 85 dB or over for 8 hours, or 100 dB or over for just 15 minutes.