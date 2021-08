In a safety announcement, the US Food and Drug Administration have updated the label for the prescription smoking cessation medicine Chantix, warning that it could change the way the body reacts to alcohol and on rare occasions lead to seizures.

Pfizer, the manufacturer of Chantix (varenicline), submitted a case series to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which was reviewed alongside reported cases of patients experiencing adverse reactions to the drug from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database.

Chantix is a widely-used smoking cessation medicine approved for use by the FDA in 2006. The FDA state that in 2013, an estimated 1.2 million patients received a dispensed prescription for Chantix from outpatient retail pharmacies in the US.

“In clinical trials, Chantix increased the likelihood of quitting smoking and ‘staying quit’ for as long as 1 year compared to treatment with a placebo, an inactive treatment,” write the FDA.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) report that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable illness and death in the US. Cigarette smoking alone causes approximately 443,000 death per year, including an estimated 49,000 deaths attributable to secondhand smoke exposure.

Due to the serious health problems that can be caused by smoking, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, Chantix could be an important medication that protects thousands of Americans from chronic health problems. The updated labeling of the medicine will now cause patients and physicians alike to approach it with a little more caution.