The results of a new trial show that a common herpes medication can reduce levels of HIV independent of herpes infection.

The herpes drug valacyclovir reduced HIV levels in HIV patients not infected with herpes.

The trial was carried out by an international group of researchers – including a team from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Cleveland, OH – and is reported in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The investigators found – contrary to previous studies – that the commonly used herpes drug valacyclovir (known under the brand name Valtrex) reduced levels of HIV-1 even in patients that did not have herpes.

HIV-1 is the predominant strain of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). When people refer to HIV without saying which type of virus, they usually mean HIV-1.

Previously it was thought that the herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) had to be present for valacyclovir to be effective against HIV.

Co-senior author Benigno Rodriguez, associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases at CWRU School of Medicine, says:

“These results demonstrated that the mechanism by which valacyclovir acts against HIV is not only through the presence of HSV-2.”

The results of the trial suggest not only that valacyclovir is effective for more HIV patients than previously thought, but they also point to new avenues for developing HIV drugs.

Such news will be most welcome given that some forms of HIV-1 are now resistant to current drugs.

Prof. Rodriguez says their work also reveals important clues about how the drug decreases HIV-1 levels.