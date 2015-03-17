Patients who manage type 2 diabetes with drugs that lower glucose or blood sugar may be at higher risk for heart failure.

This was the finding of a comprehensive analysis of clinical trials covering more than 95,000 patients reported in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. The study was also presented at the 64th Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology in San Diego, CA, earlier this week.

Heart failure – where the heart does not pump enough blood around the body at the right pressure – is a common condition in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Heart failure has a major impact on the quality of life of patients and is a major driver of health care costs in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate heart failure costs the nation $32 billion each year. This figure includes the cost of health care services, medications and missed days of work.

For the new study, the investigators searched libraries of published studies for large, randomized controlled trials of type 2 diabetes glucose-lowering drugs or strategies that assessed cardiovascular outcomes.

Fourteen trials involving a total of 95,502 participants matched their criteria. They pooled and analyzed the data to calculate the relative risks of heart failure posed by each of the type 2 diabetes medications or treatments.

A heart failure event occurred in 4% of patients during the individual trials they participated in, while 9.8% suffered a major cardiovascular event, such as heart attack or stroke.