In solving a 20-year mystery about the role of a protein associated with mucus production, researchers provide new insights that may lead to new treatments for asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis and other diseases.

When exposed to the trigger protein CLCA1 (red), human cells begin to express the chloride ion channel TMEM16A (green) on their surface – an interaction researchers believe may be responsible for overproduction of mucus in asthma and COPD.

Image credit: Z. Yurtsever/WUSTL

The researchers, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (WUSTL), MO, report their findings in the journal eLife.

Thomas J. Brett, senior study author and assistant professor of medicine at WUSTL, says:

“The new study lays the groundwork for developing treatments for diseases such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and even certain cancers.”

In diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the body produces too much mucus, making breathing difficult.

In cystic fibrosis, the mucus that is produced is too thick and clogs up the lungs and digestive tract.

The significance of the new study lies in revelations about ion channels – special proteins that make pores in the cell membrane and help regulate the flow of charged particles in and out of the cell.

Ion channels allow cells to send and receive electrical signals and perform roles essential to health, such as secrete substances like mucus, control heart rhythm and support brain function.

For example, the flow of chloride ions in and out of cells helps to control the production of mucus – a protective lining in our windpipe and other airways. Mucus – which is made of glycoproteins and water – traps pollution and foreign particles before they can do harm to the lungs.

However, with diseases like cystic fibrosis and asthma, too much mucus that is too thick is produced, which makes breathing difficult and raises risk of infection.