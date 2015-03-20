A new treatment for heart failure could soon be on the cards, according to a new study. A research team – including scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine – claims to have discovered an enzyme that triggers the condition, and medications that block this enzyme are already being tested for other diseases.

These ultrasound images of mouse hearts show how the presence of PDE-9 leads to impaired heart function (lower left corner), while the absence of PDE-9 protects heart function (lower right corner).

Image credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine



Senior investigator Dr. David Kass – professor of medicine at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Nature.

More than 5 million Americans have heart failure. The condition occurs when the heart is no longer able to pump enough blood and oxygen around the body to fuel other organs.

Common causes of heart failure include diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. But until now, it has been unclear as to exactly what happens in the heart to trigger the condition.

For the heart to function normally, the team explains, two signaling pathways need to be in working order. The chemicals nitric oxide and natriuretic peptide stimulate each pathway to produce a signaling molecule called cGMP, which activates a protein called PKG – the protector of the heart muscle. A breakdown in both of the signaling pathways is a cause of most heart failure cases.

Past research from Dr. Kass and colleagues found that an enzyme called PDE-5 is responsible for the breakdown in the first of the heart’s signaling pathways. In this latest study, the team found that an enzyme called PDE-9 is responsible for the breakdown in the second signaling pathway.