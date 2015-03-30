Fecal transplantation for patients with Clostridium difficile infection may be a more effective treatment strategy than previously thought, according to a new study.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Colorado-Boulder, the study reveals that fecal transplantation makes long-term healthy changes to the gut bacteria of patients infected with C. difficile – a finding they say could have important regulatory implications for the procedure.

Study co-author Michael Sadowsky, of the Microbial and Plant Genomics Institute at the University of Minnesota, and colleagues publish their findings in the journal Microbiome.

C. difficile infections are a major health concern in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the bacterium caused around half a million infections in 2011 and killed around 29,000 people within 30 days of diagnosis.

C. difficile is shed in feces. Infection with the bacterium can occur through contact with surfaces or items contaminated with feces. Infection with the bacterium causes colon inflammation, known as colitis, which can lead to fever, loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

While many C. difficile infections can be treated with antibiotics, the infection can keep coming back for some patients. In these cases, fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) may be recommended.

FMT involves collecting the fecal matter of a healthy donor, before purifying it and placing it into the recipients’ gut – most commonly via colonoscopy. It is believed to work by replacing the “friendly” gut bacteria that has been wiped out through overpopulation of C. difficile.

However, Sadowsky and colleagues note that, while past studies have shown that the fecal microbiota of FMT patients is similar to that of the donor, it is unclear as to whether the changes in gut bacteria as a result of FMT are long lasting.