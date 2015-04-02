In a study of almost 16,000 pregnant women, researchers found that a cell-free DNA blood test carried out between 10-14 weeks gestation was more effective for diagnosing Down syndrome than standard screening methods.

The cfDNA test assesses the small amounts of fetal DNA that are circulating in a pregnant woman's blood, searching for extra copies of chromosome 21.

The study – led by Dr. Mary Norton, professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) – also revealed the blood test was more effective for diagnosing two rarer chromosomal abnormalities – Edwards syndrome and Patau syndrome – than conventional techniques.

The team publishes its findings in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Down syndrome is the most common genetic condition in the US, affecting around 1 in every 700 babies born. It occurs when a partial or full additional copy of chromosome 21 is made during embryonic development.

The extra chromosome is then replicated in cells throughout the body, causing the characteristics associated with the condition. These include developmental abnormalities, flattened fatal features, reduced muscle tone, upward slanting eyes and small hands and feet.

All pregnant women, regardless of their age, are offered screening and diagnostic tests for Down syndrome.

These include the first trimester combined test, which involves measuring the levels of proteins and hormones in a pregnant woman’s blood that are linked to chromosomal abnormalities. It also involves a nuchal translucency screening test – an ultrasound that measures the amount of fluid accumulating in the baby’s neck tissue. Increased fluid buildup may indicate abnormalities.

A clinician uses the blood test and ultrasound results, as well as the mother’s age, to estimate their risk of having a baby with Down syndrome.

The cell-free fetal DNA (cfDNA) test is normally recommended for pregnant women who are at high risk of having a baby with Down syndrome. This is a test that assesses the small amounts of fetal DNA that are circulating in a pregnant woman’s blood, searching for extra copies of chromosome 21.

According to Dr. Norton and colleagues, the cfDNA test has proved highly accurate in detecting Down syndrome in high-risk pregnant women, but its effectiveness among pregnant women at lower risk is unclear.