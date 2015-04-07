A group of bacteria called Shigella is responsible for 500,000 cases of diarrhea in the US every year. Now a new report says a multi-drug resistant strain of the bug is entering the country in infected travelers and causing a series of outbreaks.

Share on Pinterest The CDC recommend people wash their hands often with soap and water to prevent spread of the diarrhea illness shigellosis.

Shigella causes shigellosis – an intestinal illness that is accompanied by watery or bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and malaise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say a strain of Shigella sonnei – the most common species of Shigella in the US – that is resistant to the antibiotic ciprofloxacin (Cipro) infected 243 people in 32 states and Puerto Rico between May 2014 and February 2015.

Shigella is one of the types of bacteria that cause intestinal illness in travelers going from developed countries to under-developed countries. This “traveler’s diarrhea,” is variously referred to as “Montezuma’s revenge,” or “Delhi belly,” or the “Turkey trots.”

The bacteria are found in water used for drinking, to wash food or to irrigate crops, that has been contaminated by human or animal stools.

Cipro is a first choice drug for treating shigellosis among adults in the US. Until recently, Cipro resistance was only found in around 2% of Shigella infections tested in the US.

In the new report – which describes investigations into recent clusters of Shigella infection in Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania – the CDC say Cipro resistance was found in 90% of the samples tested.

Some people infected with Shigella only have mild symptoms, but this does not stop the bug from spreading. The report says that in these outbreaks, the bacteria spread easily in childcare facilities and among homeless people and gay and bisexual men.