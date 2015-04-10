Past research has associated obesity with increased risk of dementia. But a new study – deemed the largest ever to assess the link between body mass index and dementia risk – suggests obesity could actually be a protective factor against the condition, while people who are underweight may be at increased risk.

Being underweight was linked to a 34% increased dementia risk, while being severely obese reduced dementia risk by 29%.

Study author Prof. Stuart Pocock, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine in the UK, and colleagues publish their findings in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Dementia is a term used to describe a number of conditions associated with a decline in memory and thinking skills. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for around 60-80% of cases in the US.

Some risk factors for dementia are well established. It is known that a person’s risk of the condition increases with age, for example, and people with a family history of the condition are more likely to develop it themselves.

Increasingly, researchers are looking at how an individual’s weight influences their risk of dementia, but results have been conflicting. In 2011, for example, a study published in the journal Neurology linked midlife obesity to increased risk of dementia later in life .

In February 2015, however, Medical News Today reported that while obesity may pose a higher dementia risk for young and middle-aged adults, it may protect against the condition for elderly individuals.

In this latest study, Pocock and colleagues assessed the medical records of almost 2 million people in the UK in order to gain a better understanding of how obesity affects dementia risk.