The common symptom of “fuzzy thinking” reported among people with depression or bipolar disorder has been confirmed for the first time in a large study of brain scans. The finding also adds to growing evidence that these mood disorders exist as points on a spectrum, rather than being “completely separate” conditions.

For the new study, researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M) in Ann Arbor recruited 150 healthy women, 266 women who had been diagnosed with major depression, and 202 women with bipolar disorder but who were not in a manic state during the study. The researchers only used female participants because they did not want the results to be confounded by gender differences.

All participants were required to take a test that assessed how well they were able to sustain attention and respond quickly. In this test, participants had to respond rapidly when certain letters flashed up on a screen, amid a random sequence of other letters.

The team found that women with depression and bipolar disorder performed about as well as each other, but both groups’ performance was significantly worse than the women with no mental health problems. Despite some individual participants with bipolar disorder or depression scoring as well as healthy participants, nearly all of the participants with scores in the bottom 5% had bipolar or depression.

Because of the expense of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans, only 17 of the healthy women, 19 of the depressed women and 16 of the bipolar women took part in the next phase of the study, where they retook the test while inside the scanner at U-M.

Analyzing the brain scans, the researchers found that women with depression or bipolar disorder exhibited lower levels of activity than healthy women in the right posterior parietal cortex. This brain region is responsible for working memory, problem-solving and reasoning.