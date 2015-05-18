Spurred by suggestions that blood vessels and blood platelets may play an important role in the development of emphysema, researchers have found that regular use of aspirin may slow progression of the chronic lung disease.

People with emphysema have shortness of breath because the alveoli – tiny air sacs in their lungs – become less efficient.

The researchers presented their findings at the 2015 American Thoracic Society International Conference in Denver on Sunday.

Emphysema is a progressive lung disease that causes shortness of breath because the alveoli – tiny air sacs in the lungs where oxygen and carbon dioxide are exchanged with the blood – become less efficient due to overinflation.

Nowadays, emphysema is included in a group of diseases called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes chronic bronchitis. As most people have symptoms of both chronic bronchitis or emphysema, health professionals prefer to call the disease COPD.

According to the American Lung Association, 4.7 million men and women (92% of them aged 45 and over) reported having a diagnosis of emphysema in 2011.

First author Dr. Carrie Aaron, of the Columbia University Medical Center in New York, says other than stopping or avoiding smoking, we do not know of any methods for reducing the risk of developing emphysema.

For the study, Dr. Aaron and colleagues examined data from 4,471 people taking part in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA), sponsored by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.