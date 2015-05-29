Researchers at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York find that as many as 6% of New Yorkers who get a tattoo have experienced tattoo-related rash, severe itching or swelling that has lasted more than 4 months and for some, many years.

"We were rather alarmed at the high rate of reported chronic complications tied to getting a tattoo," says Marie Leger, senior study investigator.

According to Dr. Marie Leger, senior study investigator and NYU Langone dermatologist, an estimated one in five adults in the US has at least one tattoo.

“Given the growing popularity of tattoos,” says Leger, “physicians, public health officials and consumers need to be aware of the risks involved.”

Leger, an assistant professor in NYU Langone’s Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, and team’s findings appear online in the journal Contact Dermatitis on May 27.

The study findings resulted from survey interviews with some 300 adults in New York’s Central Park in June 2013. The findings reflect those discovered in studies conducted by European countries – which have only recently begun to monitor medical complications associated with tattoos.

Survey participants ranged in age from 18-69 years, with a majority claiming to have no more than five tattoos (one having 53), with the arm being the most popular tattoo site, at 67%.

“We were rather alarmed at the high rate of reported chronic complications tied to getting a tattoo,” comments Leger. She adds that while some adverse skin reactions can be treated with anti-inflammatory steroid drugs, others may require laser surgery.

Surgery is sometimes necessary in extreme cases to remove the tattooed areas of the skin or built-up scar tissue and granular skin lesions, which can rise several millimeters on the skin and cause considerable itching and emotional distress.

The study revealed that areas of skin injected with two of the most common tattoo ink colors, red and black, experienced the most long-lasting complications.