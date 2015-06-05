Researchers have created what they say is a “one-stop shop” for diagnosing infections – a test that can determine an individual’s complete viral history just by scanning a single drop of blood.

The test, called VirScan, was created by Stephen Elledge and colleagues from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI).

“We’ve developed a screening methodology to basically look back in time in people’s [blood] sera and see what viruses they have experienced,” explains Elledge. “Instead of testing for one individual virus at a time, which is labor intensive, we can assay all of these at once. It’s one-stop shopping.”

The team explains how VirScan works in a new study published in the journal Science, in which they also reveal how the test performed when tested on the blood samples of more than 500 participants infected with certain viruses.

Elledge and colleagues synthesized over 93,000 short sections of DNA to create the test, each section encoding various pieces of viral proteins, called peptides.

Next, the team introduced the DNA sections to bacteriophages – viruses that invade bacterial cells and infect them. Each bacteriophage molded with a peptide, with the peptide displayed on the bacteriophage’s surface.

Together, the bacteriophages show all protein sequences present in the more than 1,000 strains of human viruses currently known.

Explaining how VirScan identifies viruses in blood samples, the researchers note that antiviral antibodies present in the blood recognize unique characteristics known as epitopes, which are found in peptides on the surface of each bacteriophage. When the bacteriophages are combined with a blood sample, antibodies in the blood identify and bind to these epitopes.

The researchers then collect these antibodies and dispose of everything except the bacteriophages they are attached to.

By conducting DNA sequencing on these bacteriophages, the team is able to identify the peptides that the antibodies clung to, revealing which viruses an individual’s immune system has come across previously, whether through infection or vaccination.

It is likely to take around 2-3 days for VirScan to analyze 100 blood samples, according to Elledge, though he is confident that this processing time can be increased the more the test is developed. It would cost around $25 to analyze one blood sample.