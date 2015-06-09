A large UK study of hundreds of thousands of patients taking statins has found an association between starting the lipid-lowering drugs and suffering memory loss within 30 days. But the likely explanation is simply that the prescription leads to seeing the doctor more often, and, therefore, the neurological problem is spotted more frequently – as opposed to the possibility that the drugs themselves cause it.

Dr. Brian Strom, of Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, publishes the findings with co-authors in JAMA Internal Medicine.

A variety of lipid-lowering drugs aside from statins were also linked to memory loss, yet they have different molecular structures, which is what leads the authors to the conclusion that the detection bias – not the agents themselves – is probably what explains the “strong” association.

Starting statins was linked to more acute memory impairments compared with non-use, but this link to statins disappeared when they were compared against non-statin drugs used to lower cholesterol – because these too were associated with more memory problems.

Examples of non-statin drugs included cholestyramine, colestipol hydrochloride, colesevelam, clofibrate, gemfibrozil, fenofibrate and niacin.

“Given the heterogeneity of molecular structures” of these drugs and statins, detection bias “may be more likely” than a causal association, say the authors.

Detection bias is “caused by a higher likelihood of ascertainment of memory loss in patients receiving preventive therapies because of increased physician contact.”

The results of the study reveal a nearly four-fold increase in the risk of developing acute memory loss in the 30 days immediately following the first use of a statin – as compared with non-users of lipid-lowering drugs.

The dose-response analysis also showed a statistically significant trend, the authors add.