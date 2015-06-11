Proton pump inhibitors are a form of antacid drug commonly taken by adults for a range of health conditions. However, a new study suggests people may need to be cautious of their use, finding that adults using the drug are 16-21% more likely to have a heart attack than people not using the antacid.

Share on Pinterest PPIs are some of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the world but are also available for purchase over the counter.

A different type of antacid drug known as an H2 blocker was not associated with an increase in heart attack risk, however.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are frequently prescribed to treat a variety of conditions, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and Helicobacter pylori infection. Names for these drugs – lansoprazole and omeprazole, for example – always feature the suffix “-prazole.”

In 2009, they were the third most taken type of drug in the US, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) estimates 1 in 14 Americans have used them. Over time, however, experts have begun to question the safety of the drug.

Experts initially believed that use of PPIs was only risky for patients with coronary artery disease who were also using the antiplatelet drug clopidogrel, considering the risk to be caused by a drug-drug interaction. More recent studies, however, have indicated that the risk may extend further.

“Our earlier work identified that the PPIs can adversely affect the endothelium, the Teflon-like lining of the blood vessels,” reports senior author Dr. John Cooke. “That observation led us to hypothesize that anyone taking PPIs may be at greater risk for heart attack.”

For the study, published in PLOS ONE, researchers from Houston Methodist and Stanford University compared heart attack risk for patients using PPIs with patients using other forms of stomach medication.

Data were collected from 16 million clinical documents for around 2.9 million patients. These documents were obtained from two databases; the Stanford Translational Research Integrated Database Environment (STRIDE) and Practice Fusion, an electronic medical records company.