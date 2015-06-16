Florida’s health officials say the state’s beaches and waters are safe and wish to encourage families and tourists to visit them. The announcement follows recent media reports about the risks of infection by so-called flesh-eating bacteria, which the authorities point out are minimal for those who take precautions.

Share on Pinterest Infection by V. vulnificus can be serious and sometimes deadly.

Image credit: Florida Department of Health

The statement says that “Florida’s beaches and water are safe to enjoy responsibly – risk of infection is minimal if you take proper precautions.” It points out that infections by the sea-water bacterium Vibrio vulnificus are rare and:

“You are not at risk of V. vulnificus infection from swimming in Florida’s coastal waters – as long as you are normally healthy and do not have open cuts or wounds.”

Intended to allay public fears about visiting Florida’s beaches, the statement comes in the wake of stories that it says contain “inaccuracies” about the safety of Florida’s beach water in relation to cases of infection by the bacterium.

V. vulnificus is in the same family of bacteria as those that cause cholera. It normally lives in warm, brackish seawater, and while infections are rare, they can cause serious illness or death.

People can become infected with V. vulnificus by eating raw or under-cooked seafood – particularly oysters. Individuals with open wounds can also be exposed to the bacterium through direct contact with seawater.