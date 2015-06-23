Published in JAMA Pediatrics, a review of 36 social media studies finds that 23% is the median percentage of children and adolescents who reported being the victims of online bullying. The review also confirms a consistent relationship between cyberbullying and depression.

As there is potential for online abuse to be anonymously spread and continued, there is concern that cyberbullying may even exceed traditional forms of bullying in terms of intensity.

Recent reports suggest that 95% of American teenagers use the Internet, with 85% of this group using social media. More than half of adolescents were also found to log in to a social media website more than once a day, with 22% logging in to their favorite social media portal more than 10 times each day.

Because adolescents are at a stage in their development when they are vulnerable to peer pressure and have limited capacity to self-regulate, there is concern over the potential risks of social media use among this group, including the potential for cyberbullying, online harassment and privacy issues.

As there is potential for online abuse to be spread by others and continued – and for those bullies to remain anonymous – there is concern that cyberbullying may even exceed traditional forms of bullying in terms of intensity.

Although it is a new field of research, some studies have found associations between cyberbullying – both for victims and perpetrators – with depression, low self-esteem, behavioral problems, substance abuse and self-harm.

A recent meta-analysis of three studies found a stronger association between cyberbullying and having suicidal thoughts than with traditional bullying, although the data in the review were limited.