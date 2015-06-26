Researchers who found a way to reach the growth factors that promote cyst growth in polycystic kidney disease, suggest it opens the possibility for repurposing a large number of existing drugs to treat the genetic disorder.

Share on Pinterest A normal kidney is about the size of a fist – a polycystic kidney can grow to the size of an American football.

Image credit: Indiana University School of Medicine

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is the world’s most common inherited kidney disease, affecting around 12 million people. It has no known cure.

In PKD, fluid-filled, benign cysts develop and grow in the kidneys. As they accumulate more fluid, the cysts get bigger and bigger and destroy healthy tissue. Eventually, this leads to kidney failure, high blood pressure, and other complications.

The new study, from the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), involves the use of therapeutic antibodies. These biologic therapies are already used extensively to treat diseases ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders.

Biologic therapies normally use a class of antibody called immunoglobulin-G (IgG) to bind to and prevent the activity of specific proteins or growth factors.

But in PKD, the growth factors that drive cyst growth are locked inside the fluid-filled lumen – the central cavity of the cyst – which IgG antibodies cannot enter.

The UCSB researchers – led by Thomas Weimbs, a professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology – found that another class of antibodies called immunoglobulin-A (IgA), were able to penetrate the cyst wall and enter the lumen.