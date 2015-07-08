The National Institutes of Health have announced that an experimental vaccine to protect against West Nile Virus is to enter human trial.

The developers say because the vaccine uses inactivated virus it should be suitable for a wide range of people.

The trial will test the safety of the vaccine – called HydroVax-001 – and its ability to produce an immune response in human subjects.

In lab trials, the vaccine protected mice against lethal doses of West Nile Virus.

The tests showed the vaccinated animals’ immune systems responded with the appropriate antibodies and CD8+ T cells, which bind to and kill infected cells.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind phase 1 clinical trial will be conducted by researchers at Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, and is expecting to enrol 50 healthy volunteers – men and women aged between 18 and 50 years – by December 2015.

The participants will be randomly assigned to one of the three groups. One group of 20 volunteers will receive a low dose of the vaccine (1 mcg), another 20 volunteers will receive a higher dose (4 mcg) and a group of 10 volunteers will receive a placebo.

All participants will receive their doses via intramuscular injection on day 1 and day 29 of the trial and will be followed for 14 months.