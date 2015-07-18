Researchers believe they may have found a new form of treatment for tinnitus after demonstrating that the delivery of electromagnetic pulses can improve the symptom’s severity in a new study.

The study, published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, assesses the use of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), delivered with a coil to the patient’s scalp.

“We do not believe that rTMS should be viewed as a replacement for effective tinnitus management strategies that are available now,” write the authors. “Instead, rTMS could augment existing tinnitus therapies and provide a viable option for patients who do not respond favorably to other treatments.”

Tinnitus is the perception of noise or ringing in the ears without a source. The problem affects around 1 in 5 people and is a symptom of underlying conditions such as age-related hearing loss and ear injuries.

Current forms of treatment for tinnitus include noise suppression, medications to alleviate the symptom’s severity and targeting underlying health conditions that may be behind the problem.

Of those who experience chronic tinnitus, around 20% report that their problem is “clinically significant,” negatively affecting their quality of life. Due to its disruptive characteristics, many scientists have researched potential new forms of treatment for tinnitus for decades.

Previous studies have indicated that people with tinnitus have increased activity in the auditory cortex region of the brain compared with people unaffected by the symptom. Low-frequency rTMS is known to reduce brain activity in targeted regions and, as a result, has been proposed as a potential method of treatment for tinnitus.

To test this hypothesis, Robert L. Folmer – of the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Oregon Health & Science University, Portland – and colleagues randomly assigned 70 patients with tinnitus to receive either active or placebo rTMS.