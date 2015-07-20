Cannabidiol, a nonpsychotropic component of marijuana, may enhance the healing process of bone fissures, according to a new study.

Given the recent moves to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes across many states, researchers are now reinvestigating what beneficial properties this long-prohibited drug may have.

The results of these studies so far have been mixed. A systematic review of 79 randomized clinical trials assessing the effectiveness of cannabinoids – the drug’s active compounds – found that the evidence to support marijuana for medical use was low.

Nevertheless, support for medical marijuana remains strong and is likely to be bolstered by the findings of a recent study that reported success in isolating the unwanted side effects of marijuana from its intended medical applications.

Cannabinoid receptors are a kind of receptor native to our bodies that can be activated by compounds in the cannabis plant.

Previously, researchers from Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Hebrew University in Israel found that the skeleton is regulated by cannabinoids and that bone formation is stimulated by cannabinoid receptors within the body, which inhibits bone loss. This finding suggested that cannabinoid drugs may be a useful treatment for bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis.

“The clinical potential of cannabinoid-related compounds is simply undeniable at this point,” says Dr. Yankel Gabet, of the Bone Research Laboratory at the Department of Anatomy and Anthropology at TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

“While there is still a lot of work to be done to develop appropriate therapies,” he adds, “it is clear that it is possible to detach a clinical therapy objective from the psychoactivity of cannabis. CBD [cannabidiol], the principal agent in our study, is primarily anti-inflammatory and has no psychoactivity.”