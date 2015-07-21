Researchers behind a new study that showed how an arthritis drug led to a dramatic improvement in eczema patients say it could transform the standard care for the skin condition, for which there is no targeted therapy.

The arthritis drug reduced skin redness and thickening in patients with moderate to severe eczema.

Eczema commonly starts during infancy and persists through into childhood. Some people outgrow it, while others continue to have it into adulthood. Standard treatments, such as steroid creams and oral medicines, often fail to relieve symptoms in patients with moderate to severe eczema.

In the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, the researchers – from Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT – describe how they successfully used a rheumatoid arthritis drug to treat six patients with moderate to severe eczema.

During treatment, all six patients – whose eczema had not responded to conventional treatments – reported significant reduction in itch. Their skin also reduced in redness and thickening, and they also reported improved sleep.

Senior author Brett King, assistant professor of dermatology, says:

“These individuals were not only very happy with the results, they also expressed a tremendous sense of relief at being comfortable in their skin for the first time in many years.”