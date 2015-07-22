For the first time, scientists have restored organ function in a severely damaged liver in a live animal by transplanting lab-grown stem cells. The achievement brings closer the day when cell-based therapies that regenerate the organ replace the need for liver transplants.

In the journal Nature Cell Biology, the researchers describe what happened when they transplanted liver stem cells into mice with severely damaged livers.

Over the ensuing months, the cells spurred major areas of the liver to regrow, improving the structure and function of the animals’ organs.

The liver is generally very good at healing itself. This is because it contains cells called hepatocytes that are capable of self-renewal following injury. However, these cells are less capable of self-renewal following severe injury, such as that caused by conditions like cirrhosis and acute liver failure.

Also, hepatocytes are not easy to grow under lab conditions, which limits their potential for transplant.

That is why the team decided to find out whether liver stem cells – called hepatic progenitor cells (HPCs) – can regenerate liver tissue.

HPCs are much easier to grow in the lab, and they have the flexibility to transform into hepatocytes and other types of liver cells.