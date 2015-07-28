New research led by the University of Southampton in the UK offers a non-surgical, non-drug treatment for otitis media with effusion in the form of a simple procedure where the patient blows into a balloon through the nose.

It is common for young children to be affected by otitis media with effusion (OME), whereby the middle ear becomes inflamed and filled with fluid that does not drain away as it should. While the condition can sometimes remain after an ear infection or lead to one, it does necessarily mean there is an infection.

OME, also referred to as “glue ear,” often has no symptoms, but can affect hearing development, and sometimes it is only when parents notice this that they seek medical help.

According to the Agency for Health Care Research and Quality in the US, OME occurs commonly during childhood, with as many as 90% of children having at least one episode before their 10th birthday.

There is an urgent need to find new ways to deal with OME that avoid unnecessary and ineffective use of antibiotics, as co-author Ian Williamson, an associate professor in the faculty of medicine, explains:

“Unfortunately, all available medical treatments for otitis media with effusion such as antibiotics, antihistamines, decongestants and intranasal steroids are ineffective and have unwanted effects, and therefore cannot be recommended.”

In the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the researchers describe how they undertook an open, randomized controlled trial to find out if the simple “nasal balloon autoinflation” procedure can be used on a large scale to treat children with OME in primary care settings.

During the procedure, the child blows through each nostril into a nozzle to inflate a balloon. This process sends air into the middle ear and helps return the pressure back to normal, clearing the built-up fluid.

The trial included 320 children aged 4-11 treated at 43 family practices in the UK. All participants had recent histories of OME and exams showed they had fluid in one or both ears.

Each child was randomly assigned to either a control group or a treatment group. The control group received standard care while the treatment group received standard care plus nasal balloon autoinflation three times a day for 1-3 months.

The results showed that children receiving autoinflation were more likely than the control group children to have normal middle-ear pressure after 1 month and 3 months.

After 1 month, 47% of children treated with autoinflation had normal middle ear pressure compared to 35.6% of the control group, and after 3 months these figures were 49.6% and 38.3% respectively. The children in the autoinflation group also had fewer days with symptoms.