Women and black patients will lose more years of expected life after a heart attack compared with white men, according to a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), not only takes into account the longer life expectancy of women but also the shorter life expectancy of African-Americans in comparison to the general population – a first for studies investigating the effects of heart attacks.

Lead study author Emily Bulcholz, PhD, explains:

“Recognizing that women in the general population live longer than men, we asked the question of whether women who have a heart attack are actually at a survival disadvantage because they are losing more years of life after the event than men.”

Heart disease is currently the leading cause of death for both men and women in the world. Every year, an estimated 735,000 people in the US will suffer a heart attack, and around two thirds of these cases will be a person’s first.

A heart attack occurs when a segment of the heart muscle stops due to loss of blood. The cause of this is usually a blood clot within the coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart muscle.

Dr. Valentin Fuster, the editor in chief of JACC, believes the study was more interested in the concept than actual specific results.

The concept he is referring to is the idea of years of potential life lost (YPLL), which is a metric tool to estimate the average time an individual would have lived. It is often used as an alternative to death rates for analysis.