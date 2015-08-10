Researchers have discovered a drug that has long been used to treat liver disease could also be used to slow down the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Ursodeoxycholic acid has been used to treat liver disease for decades and as such is already approved for clinical use.

Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) had beneficial effects on fruit fly nerve cells with mutations in the LRRK2 gene – the most common inherited cause of Parkinson’s disease.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Sheffield Institute of Translational Neuroscience (SITraN) and the University of York – both in the UK. Their work is published in Neurology.

“We demonstrated the beneficial effects of UDCA in the tissue of LRRK2 carriers with Parkinson’s disease as well as currently asymptomatic LRRK2 carriers,” states study author Dr. Heather Mortiboys of SITraN. “In both cases, UDCA improved mitochondrial function as demonstrated by the increase in oxygen consumption and cellular energy levels.”

Mitochondria give cells the energy they need to carry out their jobs. Defects in mitochondria such as those caused by the LRRK2 gene mutation lead to reduced energy levels that can contribute toward the development of several diseases affecting the nervous system. These include motor neuron disease and Parkinson’s disease.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), at least 500,000 people are estimated to have Parkinson’s disease in the US. The disorder is characterized by shaking limbs, particularly when the body is at rest, along with slow movement. Symptoms typically get worse over time.