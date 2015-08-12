Researchers have found that men whose low levels of testosterone were treated with testosterone replacement therapy also experienced a reduced risk of heart attack, stroke and all-cause mortality.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, utilizes data obtained from the Veterans Affairs database for more than 83,000 patients.

“It is the first study to demonstrate that significant benefit is observed only if the dose is adequate to normalize the total testosterone levels,” the authors write. “Patients who failed to achieve the therapeutic range after testosterone replacement therapy did not see a reduction in [heart attack] or stroke and had significantly less benefit on mortality.”

Last month, Medical News Today ran a Spotlight feature on the debate surrounding testosterone therapy, with clinicians in conflict on when such treatment is appropriate and what its risks and benefits are.

One aspect of this debate has been whether or not testosterone therapy can be harmful. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated testosterone product labels to include a warning about a possible increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

However, due to the large number of patients involved and the length of its long follow-up period, the findings of the new study could be influential.

In the study, a team of researchers examined health outcomes for men with documented low levels of testosterone aged 50 and above who received treatment in Veteran Affairs medical facilities between 1999 and 2014.

The men were categorized into one of three groups:

Group 1: men who were treated until their testosterone levels returned to normal

Group 2: men who were treated whose testosterone levels did not return to normal

Group 3: men who did not receive testosterone replacement treatment whose levels remained low.

Across the groups, the average follow-up period ranged from 4.6 to 6.2 years.