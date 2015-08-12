The likelihood of conceiving through in vitro fertilization reduces dramatically once women reach their early 40s. Now, researchers believe they may have shed light on why this is – opening the door to more effective fertility treatment for older women.

Share on Pinterest Recent studies have shown women aged 38-39 have an IVF success rate of 23.6%, while those aged 44 and older have a success rate of only 1.3%.

Dr. Yanguang Wu, embryologist and associate scientist at the Centre for Human Reproduction in New York, NY, and colleagues publish their findings in the Journal of Endocrinology.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a form of assisted reproductive technology (ART). First, fertility medication is administered to stimulate a woman’s egg, or oocyte, production. The eggs are then retrieved from the ovaries and combined with sperm in a laboratory dish for fertilization. The embryos are then transferred into the woman’s uterus.

It is well established that IVF is more likely to be successful for women under the age of 40. According to Dr. Wu and colleagues, recent studies have shown women aged 38-39 have an IVF success rate of 23.6%, while those aged 44 and older have a success rate of only 1.3%.

Previous research has shown that the quality of oocytes declines as a woman ages, reducing the likelihood of older women conceiving through IVF. However, the mechanisms behind this are unclear, which Dr. Wu puts down to lack of resources in clinical laboratories.

However, with the resources available at the Centre for Human Reproduction, the team was able to take a closer look at what drives reduced oocyte quality in older women.