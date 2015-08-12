Scientists have identified a biomarker that could form the basis of a breath test for the detection of early-stage liver disease.

The researchers believe their study is important because, for the first time, it opens a potential route to noninvasive, real-time detection of early-stage liver disease.

In the journal EBioMedicine, a study led by the University of Birmingham in the UK suggests that high levels of a natural compound called limonene in the breath could be a sign of early-stage cirrhosis of the liver.

Lead investigator and molecular physics researcher Dr. Margaret O’Hara says we already know that the breath of people with liver disease has a very distinct smell, and they wanted to find out what causes it. She adds:

“Now that we have found a biomarker for the disease in limonene, we can continue to verify how good it is for diagnosing liver disease.”

Limonene is a natural compound found in fruits and vegetables and in abundance in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. It is also found in cosmetics, perfume and cleaning products and is used to flavor candies.

Because symptoms tend to be vague and often mild during the early stages, patients with liver disease do not usually seek medical advice until the condition is advanced and the liver is more damaged. Even then, symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases. They can include fatigue, jaundice, bleeding, swelling, bruising easily, confusion and nausea.

Cirrhosis is where continuous, long-term damage causes the liver to become so scarred it cannot function properly. The disease can lead to liver failure and cancer. Currently, the only treatment option for advanced cirrhosis of the liver is organ transplant.

In the US, liver cirrhosis is the 12th leading cause of death overall and the fifth leading cause of death for people aged 45-54.

Earlier this year, a study led by the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine found that liver cirrhosis is more common in the US than previously thought. The researchers suggest the disease affects 633,000 adults in the US population and not 400,000 as previously thought, and that 69% of Americans with the disease do not realize they have it.

In the UK, where the new study took place, liver disease has risen sharply in recent decades to become the third biggest cause of early death, with 75% of deaths being alcohol related.