The study of venom in medicine has traditionally been confined to understanding its effect as a toxin and developing antidotes. But scientists are becoming increasingly interested in studying venom systems and their toxins in order to discover ingredients to make new drugs.

Image credit: UQ/B.G. Fry

For – as encapsulated in the saying attributed to Paracelsus, “It is only the dose which makes a thing poison” – the study of natural poison systems and their evolution can yield insights into how they, or their components, might also be used to heal.

This was the underlying purpose of a study – led by the University of Queensland (UQ) and published in the journal Toxins – that describes a new technique for “milking” the Australian box jellyfish of its deadly venom, in order to increase the supply of ingredients for making lifesaving drugs.

In the animal kingdom, venom plays a range of roles, from helping predators immobilize their prey to helping prey defend against predators.

And yet, despite their biological importance, we know little about how venom systems evolved, says senior author Bryan G. Fry, venomologist and UQ associate professor.

Prof. Fry says extracting venom from box jellyfish is much more challenging than trying to get it from snakes and spiders, which may explain why we do not know as much about their venom systems. He notes:

“Jellyfish and other cnidarians are the oldest living venomous creatures, but research has been hampered by a lack of readily obtainable venom harvested in a reproducible manner.”