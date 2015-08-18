A new report from an American Psychological Association task force has suggested that there is a link between playing violent video games and aggression. However, there is not enough evidence to suggest that this link extends to criminal violence or delinquency.

Although many are concerned with the possible influence of violent video games on children, the researchers state that very few studies in their review included children.

The task force states their research demonstrates a consistent relation between violent video game use and aggressive behavior and aggressive cognition.

In addition, violent video game use was linked to decreases in prosocial behavior, empathy and sensitivity to aggression.

Chair of the task force Mark Appelbaum, emeritus professor in the Psychology Department at the University of California-San Diego, states that the link between violence in video games and increased aggression in players is one of the most studied and best established in the field.

“Scientists have investigated the use of violent video games for more than 2 decades,” he explains, “but to date, there is very limited research addressing whether violent video games cause people to commit acts of criminal violence.”

The task force reviewed four meta-analyses that had been conducted since the American Psychological Association (APA) Council of Representatives last adopted a resolution on violent video games back in 2005. These meta-analyses involved analysis of 170 research articles.

Prof. Appelbaum believes that the review’s findings are robust. “While there is some variation among the individual studies, a strong and consistent general pattern has emerged from many years of research that provides confidence in our general conclusions,” he says.

However, he states that, as with most areas of science, the picture presented by this research is more complex than is usually included in news coverage and other information prepared for the general public.