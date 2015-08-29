Many people swear by drinking water or eating food directly after a session of heavy drinking to avoid a hangover. However, new research suggests that this strategy offers no guarantee that your head will be free from aching the following morning.

Share on Pinterest Headaches, fatigue, nausea and thirst are common symptoms of a hangover.

Findings of the study examining the drinking habits of students from Canada and the Netherlands also indicate that no one is immune to hangovers, despite many people suggesting that they never experience them.

The research is presented at the European College of Neuropharmacology (ECNP) conference in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

“Throughout the world, the economic and social costs of alcohol abuse run into hundreds of billions of euros per year,” says Dr. Michael Bloomfield, of University College London in the UK, commenting for the ECNP. “It’s therefore very important to answer simple questions like ‘how do you avoid a hangover?'”

A hangover is the body’s reaction to excessive alcohol consumption, characterized by a headache, queasiness, dizziness, fatigue, confusion and thirstiness. Although unpleasant, they do serve the purpose of discouraging most people from continuing drinking.

Research suggests that if a person does not experience a hangover, they may be more likely to continue drinking. According to the researchers, 25-30% drinkers regularly claim that they do not experience hangovers.

For the study, 789 Canadian students reported their drinking habits for the previous month, including the number of alcoholic drinks consumed, how long it took them to drink them and how severe any hangovers were. The researchers also calculated estimated blood alcohol concentration scores for the participants.

They found that 79% of the participants that claimed they never experienced hangovers had estimated blood alcohol concentration scores of less than 0.10%. As a point of comparison, many states in the US have a safe driving limit of 0.08%.

“The majority of those who in fact reported never having a hangover tended to drink less, perhaps less than they themselves thought would lead to a hangover,” reports lead author Dr. Joris Verster, of Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

Dr. Verster states that, overall, they found that the more alcohol the participants consumed, the more likely they were to develop a hangover afterwards.