Patients with osteoarthritis who undergo a total knee or hip replacement may be at greater short-term risk of heart attack, according to new research.

The study, published in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology, reveals such patients may also be at increased long-term risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as degenerative joint disease, is the most common form of arthritis in the US, affecting around 13.9% of adults aged 25 and older and 33.6% of those over 65.

OA most commonly occurs in the joints of the hand, spine, hips, knees and great toes, affecting the entire joint. The disease is characterized by a breakdown of the joint cartilage – the tissue that protects the ends of bones – causing the bones underneath to rub together.

There is currently no cure for OA. While symptoms for the majority of OA patients can be treated with noninvasive methods, such as weight control, physical therapy and medication, more severe cases may require a joint replacement – known as arthroplasty.

According to the study authors, led by Yuqing Zhang, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Boston University School of Medicine, MA, past studies have found around 1.8 million arthroplasty procedures are conducted worldwide each year, the majority of which are total knee and hip replacements.

While the procedure has been shown to reduce pain and improve quality of life for patients with OA, Prof. Zhang and colleagues say the impact of arthroplasty on cardiovascular health remains unclear.

Recent research has indicated that arthroplasty improves heart health for patients with OA, but the team set out to investigate this association further.

“Our study examines if joint replacement surgery reduces risk of serious cardiovascular events among osteoarthritis patients,” says Prof. Zhang.