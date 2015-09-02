Recent genetic testing technologies could be useful in identifying genetic mutations linked to autism spectrum disorder, a study published in JAMA has found.

The tests were more likely to identify mutations in a subgroup of children with certain physical anomalies, making clinical examination an important way of selecting those children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who could benefit most from genetic testing.

“It is incontrovertible that precise diagnoses pave the way to better medical care, improved surveillance, better functional outcomes, and informed genetic counseling, often with the possibility of prenatal or preimplantation diagnosis,” says an editorial in the same issue of the journal.

Stephen Scherer, PhD, of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, and colleagues used the two newer technologies – chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) and whole-exome sequencing (WES) – to determine the percentage of 258 unrelated children with ASD who possessed a genetic mutation that may contribute to their autistic features.

A molecular diagnosis from CMA was received by 24 (9.3%) of the children, and from WES by 8 of 95 (8.4%) of them. Among the children who underwent both CMA and WES testing, the estimated proportion with an identifiable genetic cause was 15.8%.

The proportion with a genetic mutation was much higher (37.5%) for children who had more complex ASD based on physical examination.

In the linked editorial, Dr. Judith Miles, of University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, says:

“For ASD, as well as for other behaviorally defined disorders, the results […] provide clear guidance.”

Dr. Miles adds: