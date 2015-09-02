A study recently published in JAMA Neurology suggests that mothers with multiple sclerosis who breastfeed their babies exclusively during the first 2 months after giving birth could increase their chances of a 6-month reprieve from the disease.

Perceptions of multiple sclerosis (MS) have changed radically over the last 60 years. The National MS Society describe how, until 1950, women with MS were advised not to become pregnant, in the belief that the disease would worsen as a result.

On the contrary, the majority of research now not only shows that this is untrue, but it indicates a reduction in relapses during pregnancy, especially in the second and third trimesters, according to the Society.

Indeed, conception, pregnancy and delivery do not seem to be affected by MS. On the other hand, the chance of relapse in the first 6 months after giving birth is well documented.

During pregnancy, the body produces increased levels of corticosteroids as well as proteins that act as natural immunosuppressants. After giving birth, these natural benefits are reduced as hormones return to their pre-pregnancy levels – all of which contribute to a number of effects, including, for women with MS, a 20-30% chance of relapse within the first 3-4 months after delivery.

Now, new research suggests that exclusive breastfeeding for the first 2 months after giving birth could reduce the risk of relapse.