A recent study, published in the journal Cell, suggests that aspirin could be effective in boosting the immune system in patients suffering from breast, skin and bowel cancer.

While researchers warn that the use of aspirin in the fight against cancer is still some way off, experiments on mice have proven encouraging.

Immunotherapy is growing in strength as a weapon against the disease, as research increasingly focuses on ways in which cancer apparently “tricks” the immune system into allowing it to develop.

One way in which cancer avoids the immune system is through “befriending” T cells, which seek out unwanted elements such as bacteria and viruses in the body’s fight against disease, but mysteriously, do not attack cancer cells.

This discovery led to the development of a group of drugs known as “immune checkpoint blockade therapies.”

Another way in which cancers appear to subvert the immune system involves prostaglandin 2 (PGE2). PGE2 normally causes inflammatory response and fever in bacterial and viral infections, but it has been known for some time to promote tumor growth in the gastrointestinal tract.

One theory is that the inflammatory process does not always end when it should. Chronic inflammation can eventually cause changes, such as the formation of new blood vessels and DNA mutations, which can give rise to tumors. Cells involved in certain types of inflammation have been found to produce secretions that promote tumors.