Many women quit smoking when they become pregnant, but a high proportion take up the habit again soon after giving birth. A team at the University of East Anglia in the UK, analyzing studies of 1,031 American and Canadian women, has found that the motivation to “stay quit” is not generally strong enough to prevent new mothers from taking up the habit again within a year of the baby’s birth.

A team of researchers, led by Dr. Caitlin Notley, reviewed 16 studies to investigate why 75% of women who quit smoking during pregnancy return to the habit within 6 months after the birth, and a total of 80-90% relapse within a year.

The findings are published in the journal Addiction.

Overall, up to 45% of women stop smoking “spontaneously” during pregnancy, due to factors such as concern for the health of the fetus, social expectation, physical aversion to cigarette smoke and decreased withdrawal symptoms due to the physiological changes of pregnancy.

The researchers found that women often return to smoking because of factors relating to motivation, physiological realities, social influences and individual identity, and that stress is a major contributor to relapse. Women from lower socioeconomic groups also show a greater tendency to start smoking again.

Regarding motivation, many women believe that smoking is no longer harmful once the baby is born. Some of the mothers studied had only ever intended to give up for the duration of the pregnancy.

Danger to the baby from smoking while breastfeeding was cited as a reason for not smoking again. In contrast, some mothers said they had weaned the child early in order to be able to smoke again.

Physiological factors such as renewed cravings, which had been alleviated naturally by bodily changes during the pregnancy, had also encouraged some of the mothers to restart.

Some women found that, while not smoking had felt good, it was easy to start again, whereas those who had found smoking disgusting after they quit continued to be upset by the smell and the smoke, which made them less likely to relapse.