Researchers have developed a “protein patch” that they say reversed damage to mouse and pig hearts caused by heart attack. The new creation could be set to enter human clinical trials as early as 2017.

Share on Pinterest The protein patch led to the regeneration of new heart muscle cells – highlighted in green – in mice that suffered heart attack.

Image credit: UCSD



Prof. Pilar Ruiz-Lozano, of Stanford University, CA, and colleagues publish the details of their creation in the journal Nature.

During a heart attack, or myocardial infarction, heart muscle cells – knowns as cardiomyocytes – suffer damage and die due to lack of oxygen from reduced blood flow. In adult mammals, cardiomyocytes are unable to fully regenerate following heart attack, and as a result, the heart muscle forms scar tissue in an attempt to heal.

At present, there is no treatment to effectively reverse damage caused by heart attack – a condition that affects around 735,000 Americans every year. Depending on the severity, such damage may lead to further complications, including arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms – and heart failure.

In their study, Prof. Ruiz-Lozano and colleagues set out to develop a treatment that addresses the inability of cardiomyocytes to regenerate.

Past studies in zebrafish, whose heart cells have the ability to regenerate, have revealed that the epicardium – the inner layer of the pericardium, which lines the wall of the heart muscles – plays a role in the regeneration of cardiomyocytes.

“We wanted to know what in the epicardium stimulates the myocardium, the muscle of the heart, to regenerate,” says Prof. Ruiz-Lozano.