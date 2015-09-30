The bone density and fracture risk of older individuals do not improve with increased calcium intake. This is the finding of two new studies recently published in The BMJ.

Share on Pinterest Increasing intake of calcium – found in dairy products such as milk and cheese – does not improve the bone health of older adults, new research finds.

Around 99% of the body’s calcium is stored in the teeth and bones, where it helps support their function and structure. The remaining 1% aids muscle function, nerve communication, hormone secretion and blood vessel movement.

In the US, it is recommended that men ages 51-70 get around 1,000 milligrams of calcium from their diet each day, while the recommended daily calcium intake for women of the same age is around 1,200 mg. For men and women aged 71 and older, the daily recommended calcium intake is 1,200 mg.

Dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese are the most common natural sources of calcium, though the mineral is also found in nondairy products, including sardines, kale and broccoli.

According to study author Mark J. Bolland, associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, and colleagues, the average daily calcium intake among older adults in Western countries is only around 700-900 mg.

As such, many older individuals turn to calcium supplements in order to boost their intake to meet dietary recommendations, encouraged by claims that increasing calcium intake may improve bone density and reduce the risk of fractures.

In the two new studies, however, Bolland and colleagues find this is unlikely to be the case.