Breastfeeding does not protect against allergies, according to research presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Pregnant women and new mothers receive many messages regarding the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for babies in the first year of life.

Breastfeeding has been thought to reduce the risk of allergic rhinitis, asthma and other atopic diseases in children.

Allergy can be defined as “a hypersensitivity reaction mediated by immunological mechanisms,” usually antibody-mediated.

The antibodies responsible for an allergic reaction usually belong to the IgE type, so that an individual may be said to be suffering from an IgE-mediated allergic disease, such as IgE-mediated asthma.

IgE is believed to have evolved as a defense mechanism against parasitic infestation, based on the fact that allergic responses typically affect the skin, gut, and respiratory tract, the major sites of parasitic invasion. IgE antibodies may play a beneficial “gate-keeper” role by recognizing foreign material early on or by enabling immune system response through improved antigen presentation.

For example, IgE allergic reactions trigger mucus secretion, sneezing, itching, coughing, bronchoconstriction, tear production, inflammation, vomiting and diarrhea, which are all mechanisms that expel allergenic proteins from the body.