Researchers propose that for optimum safety, 19% of births should be by cesarian section, according to research published in JAMA. Share on Pinterest Both vaginal and C-section deliveries have risks. The cesarean section (C-section) is the most commonly performed operation worldwide. Rates of cesarean delivery vary widely from country to country, ranging from 0.6% in South Sudan to 55.5% in Brazil. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommend an average of no more than 10-15% of births by C-section, for optimal maternal and neonatal outcomes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 30% of births in the US are by C-section.

Why choose a C-section? A C-section is normally chosen to make the delivery safer for the mother or child, especially if: Labor is not progressing, for example if the cervix is not opening or the baby’s head is too big to pass through the birth canal

The baby’s oxygen supply is at risk

The baby is in an abnormal position, such as breech or transverse

It is a multiple or premature birth

The placenta covers the opening of the cervix (placenta previa)

The umbilical cord is compressed

The mother has complex heart problems, high blood pressure requiring urgent delivery or an infection that could be passed to the baby during vaginal delivery, such as genital herpes or HIV

There is an obstruction, such as a large fibroid, a severely displaced pelvic fracture or if severe hydrocephalus causes the baby’s head to be unusually large

A previous C-section puts the mother at risk of complications. Researchers from Ariadne Labs, of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Massachusetts, and Stanford University School of Medicine in California, gathered and correlated national C-section, maternal and neonatal mortality rates for the year 2012 for all 194 WHO member countries, covering 97.6% of all births worldwide, and accounting for 22.9 million births. Mathematical modeling was used to predict rates for countries where data was missing and to account for other contributing factors such as health expenditure.