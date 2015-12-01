The BRCA1 gene is well known for the link between its mutated forms and higher risk for breast and ovarian cancers. Now, a new study finds that low levels of BRCA1 protein in the brain may be a factor in Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers found that reducing BRCA1 (in red) in mouse brains and in cultured brain cells led to deficits associated with dementia.

Image credit: Lennart Mucke/UCSF

The researchers, from the nonprofit Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, CA, and the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF), report their findings in the journal Nature Communications.

Senior author Lennart Mucke, a professor of neuroscience with roles in both organizations, says:

“It’s extremely interesting that one molecule can be critically involved in two apparently opposing conditions: cancer, in which too many cells are born and neurodegenerative disease, in which too many brain cells die off.”

The discovery of the BRCA1 gene over 20 years ago was a turning point in cancer research. It led to a blood test to look for inherited mutations linked to breast and ovarian cancers. According to the most recent estimates, among women who inherit a harmful BRCA1 mutation, 55-65% will develop breast cancer and 39% will develop ovarian cancer by the age of 70.

BRCA1 is a tumor suppressor gene that plays an important role in DNA repair. Inside cells, DNA exists as a double helix comprising two strands, like a twisted ladder. Now and again, breaks occur in the DNA strands, which are normally fixed by repair proteins like BRCA1. Broken strands that are not repaired normally trigger cell suicide.

There is a view that defects in DNA repair may contribute to brain disorders like Alzheimer’s – a disease that causes death of brain cells and is also characterized by build-up of faulty amyloid proteins in and around brain cells. However, it is not clear whether these proteins cause the brain cells to die or whether they are a byproduct of some other cause of the disease.