For the first time in a decade, the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation have issued updated guidelines to help physicians determine which patients may be suitable candidates for heart transplantation.

Share on Pinterest The ISHLT have updated their heart transplant candidacy guidelines for the first time in 10 years.

Published in The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the updated guidelines are a result of a collaboration between the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Heart Failure and Transplantation, Pediatric and Infectious Disease Councils.

Chaired by Dr. Mandeep R. Mehra, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and medical director of the Heart and Vascular Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital – both in Boston, MA – the revised guidelines for heart transplantation candidacy address some of the issues that have arisen since such guidelines were first put in place in 2006.

One key issue has been heart transplantation eligibility for patients with certain medical conditions; the 2006 guidelines stated that patients with particular illnesses should not be considered for the procedure.

However, based on recent scientific evidence, the ISHLT now state that patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, Chagas disease or tuberculosis can now be considered suitable transplant candidates, provided they meet other criteria.

Additionally, the 2006 guidelines stated that for heart failure patients who are overweight, a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or less must be achieved before they can be considered for a heart transplant.

However, the revised guidelines now stipulate that doctors must ensure such patients reach a BMI of 30 or less, based on new evidence showing that more patients are likely to qualify for heart transplantation if they reach this goal.