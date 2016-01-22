Upon observing that stress exacerbates mental illnesses, researchers set out to address the question of whether anxiety damages the brain and whether they could pinpoint mechanisms behind the link between stress and mental illness.

Share on Pinterest A new review study suggests chronic stress and anxiety increase risks of depression and dementia.

The researchers – led by Dr. Linda Mah of the Rotman Research Institute at Baycrest Health Sciences in Canada – publish their results in the journal Current Opinion in Psychiatry.

To conduct their research, they reviewed previously published animal and human studies that examined brain areas affected by chronic anxiety, fear and stress.

In detail, they reviewed recent evidence from studies of stress and fear conditioning in animals, as well as neuroimaging studies of stress and anxiety in both healthy people and clinical populations.

For many of us, fear, anxiety and stress are a normal, occasional part of life; we get stressed before taking a test or going for a job interview, for example. It is when these instances of anxiety become more frequent that they interfere with daily life.

The team defines chronic stress as “a pathological state that is caused by prolonged activation of the normal acute physiological stress response,” which can then, in turn, cause problems for the immune, metabolic and cardiovascular systems.

Likewise, chronic stress can cause the brain’s hippocampus to atrophy. This brain area is important for long-term memory and spatial navigation.