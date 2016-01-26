New research shows that by encapsulating them in a new biomaterial, implanted human pancreatic cells can withstand attack by the immune system in mice for up to 6 months, while maintaining their ability to sense high blood sugar and produce insulin in response.

The researchers encapsulated the insulin-producing cells in a new biomaterial – derived from alginates isolated from brown algae – that evades immune system attack.

Image credit: Arturo J Vegas et al.

The achievement – which brings closer the day when type 1 diabetes patients will no longer need daily insulin injections – is marked by the publication of two papers: one in Nature Medicine that covers the tests in mice and the other in Nature Biotechnology that covers the development of the biomaterial.

The findings are part of ongoing studies to develop encapsulated islet cell therapy for treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes arises when the immune system attacks the islet cells in the pancreas, destroying their ability to make insulin, the hormone that the body uses to control glucose or blood sugar.

Patients with type 1 diabetes have to measure their glucose level several times a day and inject themselves with insulin to stop it getting too high.

Apart from the inconvenience and restriction to daily life imposed by regular insulin injections, precise control of glucose in the blood is difficult to achieve, and it carries a raised risk of long-term medical problems.

Researchers are working on ways to improve treatments for type 1 diabetes. One of these is to replace the destroyed islet cells in the pancreas with healthy cells that can restore glucose monitoring and insulin release.

However, while this has already been tried in hundreds of patients, success is limited by the fact that they have to be on immunosuppressant drugs for life because their immune system still sees the implanted cells as enemies and attacks them.